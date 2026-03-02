Freight train derailment in Agra division on February 28 leads to blame game among Railway depts

However, all of them agreed that overheating of the axle bearing caused the incident.

The coal-loaded 59-wagon freight train, which originated from Odisha for its destination station in Ambala, derailed near Mania railway station, which comes under the Agra rail division.

"About 20 minutes before derailment, it crossed Dholpur while travelling from Jhansi to Agra on Saturday," an official said.

Though the derailment happened at the third (middle) line, it disrupted the smooth operation of many passenger and goods trains for several hours.

A preliminary probe held by a five-member team from the Agra division found that overheating of the axle bearing of one of the wagons led to the incident.