"Free electricity, subsidies to continue till 2025," announces AAP Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Power Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that the Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal has extended the scheme for zero electricity bills and subsidies to lawyers, farmers and victims of 1983 riots till 2024-25. "I am extremely glad to announce that in today's cabinet meeting, it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025 as well for the people of Delhi," said AAP leader and minister Atishi while addressing the media on Thursday.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Delhi minister Atishi said, "As you know there is no policy of Arvind Kejriwal's government which the opposition does not try to stop. Year after year, whenever AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal tries to do something for the people of Delhi or take any decision in the interest of Delhites, our opposition tries to stop his work."

"Last year too, when the time for electricity subsidy came, so many attempts were made by the opposition to stop the subsidy. There came a time when we announced that 'zero bill' would end. This year too, there have been constant attempts in the past month to stop the Delhiites from receiving zero bills and ways to stop the subsidy of the Kejriwal government," she said.

Atishi further said, "But as you all know once Kejriwal ji makes a promise to the people of Delhi, he fulfils his promise. Providing 24-hour free electricity in Delhi is a promise of the Arvind Kejriwal government, which we have been fulfilling for nine consecutive years. The electricity bill of 22 lakh families in Delhi is zero."

"Today the cabinet has decided that electricity will remain free in 2024-25 also. Electricity will be free up to 200 units, half the bill will have to be paid up to 400 units. The scheme for farmers and lawyers will also continue. The scheme for zero electricity bills and subsidies will continue to be received by lawyers, farmers and victims of the 1983 riots till 2024-25. This benefit of the policy will continue till 31 March 2025," said the Delhi minister.

Earlier on March 4, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the state budget with total outlays of Rs 76,000 crore for the Financial Year 2024-25 with a focus on the "Ram Rajya" theme and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led- Delhi government have been trying day and night for nine years to materialise this dream of Ram Rajya.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Monday in its Budget announced another populist measure to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the financial year 2024-25.