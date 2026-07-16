Fraudster posing as Priyanka Gandhi aide tries to dupe Kerala MPs, MLA

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by D S Rajkumar, private secretary to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with the State Police Chief and the Wayanad Superintendent of Police.

According to the complaint, the accused impersonated Rajkumar, who is based in New Delhi and contacted Elathur MLA K Vidya Balakrishnan and MPs Shafi Parambil and Dean Kuriakose, who are Congress leaders.

Rajkumar alleged that the accused misused his identity and the name of the MPs' office in an attempt to cheat the public representatives by demanding money from them.