France is ready to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030

CHENNAI: The French government plans to welcome as many as 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030 through a programme called 'Choose France tour'.

A wide selection of disciplines are available through the Choose France tour for Indian students to pursue their higher education in France.

Up to 50 French educational institutions, including universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges, have joined this effort, which supports.

Around 1700 English-taught programs are available for students to choose from in sectors like business, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, and design.

The campus France team will offer free counseling sessions, and the students will be able to learn more about scholarships, visa prospects, and student life in France.

The Choose France tour education fair was held in a hotel here on Saturday. 50 French academic institutions are participating in country wise education fairs offering ease of study measures.

Students will benefit from reduced tuition, French language instruction, and available visa services.