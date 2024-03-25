Fourth missing fisherman’s body found in Tripura

AGARTALA: The body of the fourth missing fisherman found on Monday, 24-hours after the recovery of three bodies as four fishermen died when their makeshift ‘Mancha’ (platform) collapsed due to a Norwester wind at Dumboor Lake in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that three of the four bodies of fishermen were recovered on Sunday and the fourth body was recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

The fishermen often stay in the makeshift ‘Mancha’ inside the lake to carry out fishing in the giant Dumboor Lake, a famous fishing water body, an official of Dhalai District administration said.

“Due to the Norwester wind and rain, the makeshift ‘Mancha’ collapsed and the four fishermen fell into the deep water of the lake late on Saturday. The state disaster management personnel recovered the three bodies on Sunday.

The NDRF personnel joined the search operation on Sunday and recovered the fourth body on Monday,” the official told IANS.

The mishap area is 120 km south of Agartala.

The bodies found have been identified as Haridas Das (46), Jyotish Mallik (50), Pradip Das (45) and Sanjit Nandi (55).

Chief Minister Manik Saha in a social media post expressed his grief and condolences over the death of the fishermen and said that the state government would remain behind the families of victims.

Tripura’s lone hydel power project is situated near the Dumboor Lake from where the state's main River Gomati originates.