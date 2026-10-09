Four trains from Jammu division cancelled ahead of Oct 10 protest due to 'congestion' in Delhi

JAMMU: The Jammu railway division on Friday announced the cancellation of four key trains heading to the national capital, including the superfast Rajdhani Express, ahead of a planned protest in New Delhi by the CJP against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The cancellations are part of a decision by Northern Railway affecting 48 incoming trains bound for stations in the Delhi area.
Though the railway spokesperson attributed the measure to "anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10", the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been alleging that the government was trying to stop people from joining the protest on Saturday.
The cancelled services connecting the region to the national capital comprise the Jammu Tawi–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12426), alongside three trains running from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi: Train Nos. 12446, 04082 and 22462.
To minimise disruption, railway authorities have established dedicated help desks at station premises and are disseminating information through public address systems, besides advising passengers to verify real-time train status by using the railway helpline 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) mobile application.
The cancellations come as the CJP prepares to hold a march at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The organisation is demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.
The CJP, which has held demonstrations in Mumbai and Bengaluru for these demands, alleged that the government is intentionally restricting transport services to prevent people from participating in the demonstration.
In Mumbai, the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the Centre, saying it should shut down the entire country if it is scared of the youth.
"Shut down the entire country if you are scared of the youth," Dipke said while leaving for the national capital.