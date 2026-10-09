Four trains from Jammu division cancelled ahead of Oct 10 protest due to 'congestion' in Delhi

To minimise disruption, railway authorities have established dedicated help desks at station premises and are disseminating information through public address systems, besides advising passengers to verify real-time train status by using the railway helpline 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) mobile application.

The cancellations come as the CJP prepares to hold a march at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The organisation is demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

The CJP, which has held demonstrations in Mumbai and Bengaluru for these demands, alleged that the government is intentionally restricting transport services to prevent people from participating in the demonstration.

In Mumbai, the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the Centre, saying it should shut down the entire country if it is scared of the youth.

"Shut down the entire country if you are scared of the youth," Dipke said while leaving for the national capital.