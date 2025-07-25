Four students dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan

JHALAWAR: A portion of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, leaving four children dead and 17 others injured, police said.

The children at the Peeplodi Government School in Manoharthana block of the district were preparing for morning prayers when the incident took place.

"Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told PTI.

Police said the children were pulled out of the debris with the help of teachers and villagers.

Education minister Madan Dilawar said a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

He directed officials to rush to the spot and ensure that the children get proper treatment.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," he said.

"I will get a high-level inquiry done to find out why this incident happened, " the minister said.

Circle inspector at Manhorethana police station in Jhalawar, Nandkishore, said two of the critically injured students were referred to a specialised health centre while six are under treatment at the SRG hospital.

At least 27 students were studying in the upper primary school in Piplod village, Station House Officer at Dangipura police station Vijendra Singh said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

"There are reports of many children and teachers getting injured due to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar's Manoharthana. I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured, " he said on X.