At least 5 injured, several feared trapped after building collapses in Seemapuri

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the front portion of the building collapsing at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Delhi Police, civic officials and civil defence personnel also reached the site and launched a search and rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said some people had been rescued and sent to hospitals, while two to three were suspected to be trapped under the debris.

"It's a four-storey building measuring 225 square feet. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking... rescue operation is underway," he said.

Visuals from the spot showed local residents joining the rescue efforts and clearing debris with their bare hands. They were seen removing bricks and rubble from the collapsed structure and helping those trapped underneath.

In one video, a group of people could be seen pulling a woman out from under the debris and carrying her away in their arms. Several people were also seen crying and appearing distressed near the site.

Heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, was being used to clear large piles of rubble and stones as the rescue operation gathered steam.

Paramedics and emergency personnel were also present at the spot, attending to those rescued and shifting the injured for medical treatment. Rescue teams were seen searching through the debris for people who may still be trapped.