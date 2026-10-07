At least 5 injured, several feared trapped after building collapses in Seemapuri

NEW DELHI: At least five people were injured and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, with debris burying portions of two to three adjoining houses, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the front portion of the building collapsing at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Delhi Police, civic officials and civil defence personnel also reached the site and launched a search and rescue operation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said some people had been rescued and sent to hospitals, while two to three were suspected to be trapped under the debris.
"It's a four-storey building measuring 225 square feet. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking... rescue operation is underway," he said.
Visuals from the spot showed local residents joining the rescue efforts and clearing debris with their bare hands. They were seen removing bricks and rubble from the collapsed structure and helping those trapped underneath.
In one video, a group of people could be seen pulling a woman out from under the debris and carrying her away in their arms. Several people were also seen crying and appearing distressed near the site.
Heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, was being used to clear large piles of rubble and stones as the rescue operation gathered steam.
Paramedics and emergency personnel were also present at the spot, attending to those rescued and shifting the injured for medical treatment. Rescue teams were seen searching through the debris for people who may still be trapped.
A local resident said four to five people had been rescued by people and taken to hospitals.
"Police came after half an hour. There is a child still trapped, and some have been rescued by people and sent to hospitals. I have given CPR myself. Two to three people have been sent to hospital," he said.
Locals claimed the building had developed cracks following the tremors felt in Delhi-NCR due to an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. Officials, however, said the actual cause of the collapse will be ascertained after an investigation.
The collapse comes a month after a building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan came crashing down on September 6, leaving seven people dead and 12 injured.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the Seemapuri area as traffic movement was affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.
It appealed to people not to stop, park or gather near the site and said keeping lanes clear would allow ambulances and rescue vehicles to move faster.
Further details are awaited.