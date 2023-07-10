Four people rescued from flash flood in Kathua

JAMMU: Four people who were trapped in a flash flood in Jammu and were rescued on Monday, officials said.

Acting on the information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with police launched a rescue operation in the Ravi river in Kathua and rescued them safely, they said.

The four people were engaged in fishing in the river in the Maghar area when they got trapped in flash floods, they said.

As many as 58 people were rescued from various flash flood-hit water bodies across the district on Sunday.



