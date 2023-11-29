Four of family hurt in Mumbai house crash, 11 rescued

MUMBAI: At least four persons of a family were injured in a house crash triggered by a gas cylinder explosion in Chembur, north-east Mumbai around dawn of Wednesday.

According to BMC Disaster Control, 11 persons were rescued from the crash debris after the explosion that rocked the vicinity around 7.30 a.m.

The Disaster Control said that the blast took place in the old neighborhood near the Golf club in Chembur Camp area, which brought down 4-5 one-storied structures there.

Around half-a-dozen people were stranded on the upper storey but were removed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and others who rushed there.

After the rescue, four of the injured victims from a single family have been taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi for treatment.

They are identified as: Vikas Ambhore, 50, Ashok Ambhore, 27, Savita Ambhore, 47, Rohit Ambhore, 29.



