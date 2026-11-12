Four of family dead in Arunachal town fire, 24 houses gutted

The deceased were a woman and her three minor children, two sons and a daughter, while her husband was critically injured, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said.

The deceased have been identified as Dongda Yanu (mother), sons Dongda Karsang and Dongda Maji and daughter Dongda Amji, police said.

Dongda Taji, the father, who was critically injured, was shifted to Itanagar for treatment, they said.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2 am and quickly spread to adjoining houses in Parsi-Parlo town, reducing 19 houses to ashes and partially damaging five others, according to the District Disaster Management Officer.

The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be established, though preliminary reports suggest that it may have originated in a kitchen.

The extent of damage could only be ascertained after assessment, Chukhu said.

A team of officials from district headquarters Koloriang went to the spot in the morning to oversee rescue and relief operations.

Rescue operations were carried out by personnel of the fire and emergency services, police personnel, trained community volunteers and locals, the DC said, adding that a relief camp had been established and relief materials would be distributed.

The tragedy has also brought into focus the absence of adequate firefighting facilities in the remote town.

Sources said Parsi-Parlo does not have a fire station, while the fire tender stationed at Koloriang, around 38 km away, reportedly failed to reach the affected area in time.

The lack of timely firefighting support is believed to have hampered efforts to control the rapidly spreading flames.