Four of family dead in Arunachal town fire, 24 houses gutted

ITANAGAR: At least four members of a family died after a major fire swept through a town in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying at least 24 houses, officials said.
The deceased were a woman and her three minor children, two sons and a daughter, while her husband was critically injured, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said.
The deceased have been identified as Dongda Yanu (mother), sons Dongda Karsang and Dongda Maji and daughter Dongda Amji, police said.
Dongda Taji, the father, who was critically injured, was shifted to Itanagar for treatment, they said.
The fire reportedly broke out around 2 am and quickly spread to adjoining houses in Parsi-Parlo town, reducing 19 houses to ashes and partially damaging five others, according to the District Disaster Management Officer.
The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be established, though preliminary reports suggest that it may have originated in a kitchen.
The extent of damage could only be ascertained after assessment, Chukhu said.
A team of officials from district headquarters Koloriang went to the spot in the morning to oversee rescue and relief operations.
Rescue operations were carried out by personnel of the fire and emergency services, police personnel, trained community volunteers and locals, the DC said, adding that a relief camp had been established and relief materials would be distributed.
The tragedy has also brought into focus the absence of adequate firefighting facilities in the remote town.
Sources said Parsi-Parlo does not have a fire station, while the fire tender stationed at Koloriang, around 38 km away, reportedly failed to reach the affected area in time.
The lack of timely firefighting support is believed to have hampered efforts to control the rapidly spreading flames.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the tragedy.
"I express my sincere gratitude to the local administration, police, fire services, emergency responders, volunteers and local residents for their efforts in responding to this tragedy. I urge the authorities concerned to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families," Khandu said in a statement.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed deep anguish over the devastating fire incident, while extending condolences to the bereaved families and calling for prompt relief and assistance to all those affected.
In a social media post, Mein said the tragedy had caused immense hardship to the affected families and the local community.
Describing the reports of casualties and missing persons as particularly painful, he expressed solidarity with the victims and prayed for the safe return of those still missing.
The deputy chief minister also commended the timely efforts of the local administration, police, fire services, emergency response teams, volunteers and local residents who had come forward to assist in the aftermath of the incident.
He stressed the need to ensure that every affected family receives immediate relief, proper care and all necessary support to help them overcome the difficult situation.
Meanwhile, an organisation of the Nyishi community expressed sorrow over the loss of life and extended condolences to the bereaved family and others affected by the tragedy.
All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Jamru Ruja urged the state government to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation assistance to the affected families, saying they needed all possible support during this difficult period.
He also announced that the organisation would organise a donation drive and visit the fire-affected town soon to extend assistance to the victims.