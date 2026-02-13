Four of family among six trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

The herd, which had attacked several people over the last few days, entered Gondwar village in Churchu block on Thursday night and trampled six people to death early on February 13, Hazaribag East Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Kumar Ujjwal told PTI.

"Among those killed were four members of a family. One child was also seriously injured," Ujjwal said.

The child has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag, he said.

The group of jumbos had been roaming in Bokaro, Ramgarh and Hazaribag districts for the past few days and had earlier caused casualties in Bokaro, Ujjwal added.

"We had alerted villagers through the public address system as the herd entered the block. Unfortunately, when people tried to flee from their houses, six of them were trampled to death," he said.