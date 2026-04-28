Four killed, two injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Andhra

Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar said that the accident occurred late on Monday when the car travelling from Srikakulam towards Visakhapatnam allegedly lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into pedestrians and stationary vehicles.

"Four persons died and two sustained injuries after a speeding car lost control and rammed into people standing beside a stationary lorry before crashing into another vehicle," Damodar told reporters.

According to the SP, the car was allegedly moving at a speed of nearly 150 kmph when it veered to the left and hit three persons standing on the roadside near a parked lorry.