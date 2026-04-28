Four killed, two injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Andhra

PERAPURAM: Four persons died and two others were injured after a car rammed into pedestrians and stationary lorries on National Highway 16 here in Vizianagaram district, police said on Tuesday.
Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar said that the accident occurred late on Monday when the car travelling from Srikakulam towards Visakhapatnam allegedly lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into pedestrians and stationary vehicles.
"Four persons died and two sustained injuries after a speeding car lost control and rammed into people standing beside a stationary lorry before crashing into another vehicle," Damodar told reporters.
According to the SP, the car was allegedly moving at a speed of nearly 150 kmph when it veered to the left and hit three persons standing on the roadside near a parked lorry.
Among the three persons on the roadside, two died instantly due to the impact, while a lorry driver suffered injuries and was referred to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment, the official told PTI.
Two persons in the car died on the spot, while a third occupant sustained injuries and was shifted to the Vizianagaram Government Hospital, he said.
Police said the impact was severe, with one of the victims thrown nearly 30 metres, indicating the car was travelling at very high speed.
After hitting the pedestrians, the car continued moving left and crashed into another stationary lorry ahead, causing further damage, police said.
Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and negligent driving as the primary cause of the accident, he added.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case.