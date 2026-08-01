Four killed in landslides as heavy rain triggers floods across Kerala

Sumathi's body was recovered after a search operation carried out by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police and revenue officials.

Both sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha.

A youth died, and his mother was buried under debris in a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar in Kottayam district.

The deceased is identified as Josephine (24), son of Johny, and his mother Rejina Johny (46), who were trapped under debris, officials said.

Even though Josephine was rescued, he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.