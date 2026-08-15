Four killed, five injured as MUV hits stationary truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh

RATLAM: Four members of a family, including a couple, were killed and five others were seriously injured when their MUV rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred near Kajliya Pada in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the family was travelling to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple, Shivgarh SHO Ranjit Makwana told reporters.
The deceased were identified as Jatin (34), his wife Lisha (30), and two others, Paipi (35) and Ranu (35). The victims were residents of Dhar and Indore districts, the police officer said.
Five other travellers, including the MUV (Multi-Utility Vehicle) driver, were injured and taken to Ratlam Medical College and Hospital, he said.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled and the occupants were trapped inside. Police and an ambulance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue operations.
"All those travelling in the car (MUV) belonged to the same family and were on their way to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple," Makwana said.
The truck had been parked on the roadside after developing a mechanical fault, he said.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.