Four killed, five injured as MUV hits stationary truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh

The accident occurred near Kajliya Pada in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the family was travelling to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple, Shivgarh SHO Ranjit Makwana told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Jatin (34), his wife Lisha (30), and two others, Paipi (35) and Ranu (35). The victims were residents of Dhar and Indore districts, the police officer said.

Five other travellers, including the MUV (Multi-Utility Vehicle) driver, were injured and taken to Ratlam Medical College and Hospital, he said.