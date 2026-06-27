Four killed, eight injured in lightning strikes in MP's district

According to the police, the incidents occurred within the Baihar and Garhi police station limits on Friday.

Baihar police station in-charge Jayant Marskole said Satish Walke (19) and Lucky Meravi (18) died on the spot in Bhamori near Birwa after being struck by a bolt from the sky, while Jhaam Singh Taram (34) succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital.