Four killed, eight injured in lightning strikes in MP's district

CHHINDWARA: Four people were killed and eight others injured in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the incidents occurred within the Baihar and Garhi police station limits on Friday.
Baihar police station in-charge Jayant Marskole said Satish Walke (19) and Lucky Meravi (18) died on the spot in Bhamori near Birwa after being struck by a bolt from the sky, while Jhaam Singh Taram (34) succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital.
He said that two seriously injured people have been shifted to the district hospital, while four are undergoing treatment at Baihar Hospital.
Chandravati Pusam (39), a resident of Nunkatola, was struck by a bolt from the sky in Komo village in the Garhi police station area. Two injured individuals are undergoing treatment, police said.