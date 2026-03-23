Four killed as Calicut-Bengaluru bus crashes on expressway in K'taka's Ramanagara

Police said the bus departed from Calicut late Sunday night and was carrying a total of 42 passengers at the time of the incident. The force of the crash was such that the bus continued moving for nearly 100 metres even after hitting the fencing.

Officials noted that the absence of a crash barrier could have led to even greater loss of life, but a major tragedy was narrowly averted.

Channapatna traffic police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. The driver, identified as Riyaz, has been taken into custody for questioning.