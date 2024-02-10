Begin typing your search...

ByANIANI|10 Feb 2024 3:31 AM GMT
Four killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Nellore
Injured being rushed to hospital (Photo/ANI)

AMRAVATI: Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza.

DSP Kavali Venkataramana said, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District."

More details are awaited.

NationFour peopleAndhra Pradesh's Nellore districtMusunuru Toll PlazaDSP Kavali Venkataramana
ANI

