Four die in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram after consuming 'adulterated' milk

While two persons died on Sunday, two others died today.

"Four persons died over the past two days after consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in the city," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajamahendravaram North Zone Y Srikanth told PTI.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the contaminated milk caused kidney (renal) failure leading to sudden urinary blockage and death, he said.

All four victims procured milk from the same local vendor who supplied it to households in Rajamahendravaram.