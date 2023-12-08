Begin typing your search...

Former Telangana CM KCR would require left hip replacement surgery: Doctors

The bulletin also stated that his condition is stable and that he would require 6-8 weeks to recover.

CHENNAI: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would require a left hip replacement, said the health bulletin from the private super specialty hospital where he is admitted and is undergoing treatment.

The bulletin also stated that his condition is stable and that he would require 6-8 weeks to recover.

“On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture]. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” read the health bulletin issued by the hospital’s management.

The bulletin further added that KCR is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team including Orthopaedic, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, and Pain Medicine.

KCR was admitted at the hospital today after a fall in the bathroom at his residence on Thursday midnight.

