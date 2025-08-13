Former Rajasthan Minister Amin Khan rejoins Congress

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Minister and veteran leader Amin Khan has rejoined the Congress after a gap of nearly 16 months.

State Congress In-charge Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa issued the formal order on Tuesday, revoking Khan's expulsion.

Amin Khan was expelled from the party on April 26, 2024, following a complaint by Barmer-Jaisalmer MP Ummedaram Beniwal, accusing him of anti-party activities during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He was alleged to have supported Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati instead of the Congress nominee.

Randhawa said that Khan has made repeated attempts at the Pradesh Congress Committee for his reinstatement.

Looking at his age and his contribution towards the Congress, Khan's suspension is immediately revoked, he added.

Following the announcement of his reinstatement, Khan posted "Satyamev Jayate" on his official X account.

Khan had made repeated attempts to rejoin the party, including lobbying in Delhi.

Recently, during the visit of the Rajasthan party In-charge, state party president, former Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister to Barmer, his supporters staged demonstrations and pressed leaders to restore his membership.

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Randhawa, in his order, said that Khan was expelled for indiscipline and anti-party conduct during the Lok Sabha polls, as per the complaint from MP Ummedaram Beniwal.

This is not the first time Khan has faced disciplinary action -- back in 2011, he was compelled to resign as a Minister after making a controversial statement about then President Pratibha Patil.

Khan, in his public statements, has said that he has dedicated his entire life to the Congress and intends to continue working for the party's interests.