Former Puducherry Minister P Kannan passes away

CHENNAI: Former Puducherry Member of Parliament, Speaker, and Minister P Kannan passed away at a private hospital on November 5 night following severe viral pneumonia. He was 74.

Kannan was admitted to a private hospital in Moolakulam, Puducherry with low blood pressure and respiratory illness on November 1.

It is noteworthy that in Puducherry politics, Kannan, who was in the Congress party, held important positions as Speaker, Minister, and MP.

Kannan's mortal remains will be cremated today with State honors. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.