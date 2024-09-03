Former president of Atlas Cycles dies by suicide at his home in Lutyens'

NEW DELHI: Former president of Atlas Cycles Salil Kapoor allegedly died by suicide at his home in Lutyens' Delhi on Tuesday.

In a purported suicide note recovered from the site, the 65-year-old mentioned "financial burden" on him and harassment by four people, police said, adding they were investigating the matter from all possible angles.

Kapoor was found by his manager in a pool of blood, with a bullet wound in his head, near the puja room on the ground floor of his three-storey bungalow on the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Road at around 1 pm, they said. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

His sister-in-law Natasha Kapoor also committed suicide in the same house in January 2020.

According to a police officer, Salil Kapoor, whose wife and children were not staying with him, is suspected to have shot himself with a licensed revolver.

In his purported suicide note, he also mentioned about four people who allegedly harassed him "mentally and physically", the officer said.

The police, however, refused to divulge the names of the people citing the ongoing investigation.

The body of his sister-in-law Natasha Kapoor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in January 2020 by her son. She had left a note in which she had urged the family members to take care of themselves but did not mention the cause behind her taking the extreme step.

Salil Kapoor's wife and three children - two sons and a daughter - were staying separately from him, the police officer said. After getting separated, his wife was stated to be residing in Dubai, an officer said.

Kapoor's manager and his family stayed with him, the police officer said.

Forensic and crime teams have been called to examine the site, police said.

Kapoor was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in 2015 in connection with two cases of cheating involving an amount of Rs 9 crore. He was booked in two separate cases at south Delhi's Defence Colony police station in 2014 which were also probed by the EOW.

The officer said in one of the cases, the complainant had alleged that he was cheated by Kapoor on the pretext of purchasing capital gain bonds.

During investigations, the police had also announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on him.