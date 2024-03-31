Former PM Deve Gowda vows to challenge Siddaramaiah's ‘arrogance’

HASSAN: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday pledged that he would bring down the “arrogance” of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a public rally in Mosalehalli village in Hassan, Deve Gowda said: "Siddaramaiah has tweeted, asking about the presence of JD-S in the state. All of you who have gathered here belong to which political party?"

"I will bring down this arrogance. I may be aged but my mind still works. I will bow down to no one. I will expose him layer-by-layer," Deve Gowda said.

He said that all resources of Bengaluru and the money of the Irrigation Department are being spent for elections by the Congress.

"Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is criticised for returning to election after heart surgery in just three days. Claims are made that Kumaraswamy and the JD-S will be finished off this time. I am still alive. Do not make any remarks with arrogance," Deve Gowda said.

"On April 4, I will answer him (Siddaramaiah) at a public rally in Hassan. Siddaramaiah had announced that he would come to Hassan on April 5. Let him come. Let us see what will happen to Congress after the Lok Sabha elections," Deve Gowda said.

He said that complete control of Bengaluru is in the hands of one person. “The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), City Corporation, and Planning Commission including the Irrigation Department are under the control of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar,” he said.

He said that the presence of the Congress is limited to Karnataka and Telangana only while in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh there is no presence of the Congress.