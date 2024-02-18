Former PM Deve Gowda discharged from hospital

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who was admitted to a private hospital with respiratory illness, was discharged on Sunday afternoon, the hospital said.

"Deve Gowda is fit and functional," Dr Satya Narayana Mysore, HOD and Respiratory Medicine and Transplant physician at Manipal Hospital, was quoted as saying in a bulletin.

The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Thursday morning for respiratory illness and was under the observation of Dr Mysore.