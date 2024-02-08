Begin typing your search...

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress

He thanked everyone who had been a part of this journey.

8 Feb 2024
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress
Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra Minister

MUMBAI: Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra Minister, announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress on Thursday. He had been associated with the grand old party for 48 years.

Siddique made the announcement in a post on his official social media account, X.

He thanked everyone who had been a part of this journey.

"I joined the Indian National Congress Party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years, he said in his post. "Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect," Baba Siddiqui posted on X. His post added, "There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey".

