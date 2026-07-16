Former ISRO chief Somanath S joins space start-up Agnikul Cosmos

NEW DELHI: Former ISRO chairman Dr Somanath S has joined Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos as an observer on its board of directors, the company announced on Thursday.
Somanath, who served as ISRO chairman till January 2025, oversaw several landmark missions, including the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing near the Moon's south pole and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory.
His appointment has come as Agnikul prepares for Mission 02, a flight that will attempt the recovery of an orbital-class rocket booster and the extension of a rocket's upper stage into an on-orbit platform.
"Mission 02 is a genuine technical frontier, for India and, in several respects, for the world. The convertible upper stage concept, combined with indigenous semi-cryogenic propulsion and a 3D-printed engine that can be produced in days, is a coherent and defensible technical strategy," Somanath said in a statement.
"I am proud to support this team as they take this next step," he added.
Mission 02 will fly a two-stage Agnibaan (Agnikul’s launch vehicle) configuration in which the first-stage booster, after separation, will attempt a controlled descent and ocean recovery.
Simultaneously, the upper stage will demonstrate extended on-orbit capability, converting itself into a functional platform rather than expending after payload release.
Agnikul Cosmos co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran said Somanath's presence on the board would provide the company with invaluable expertise.
"Having him as an observer on our board as we attempt Mission 02 means we have, at the table, someone who has personally navigated the complexity of booster design, stage recovery, and on-orbit operations at the highest level," he said.
"For us, this is not a ceremonial appointment... it is a serious working relationship at a serious moment," he added.