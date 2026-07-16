Former ISRO chief Somanath S joins space start-up Agnikul Cosmos

Somanath, who served as ISRO chairman till January 2025, oversaw several landmark missions, including the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing near the Moon's south pole and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory.

His appointment has come as Agnikul prepares for Mission 02, a flight that will attempt the recovery of an orbital-class rocket booster and the extension of a rocket's upper stage into an on-orbit platform.

"Mission 02 is a genuine technical frontier, for India and, in several respects, for the world. The convertible upper stage concept, combined with indigenous semi-cryogenic propulsion and a 3D-printed engine that can be produced in days, is a coherent and defensible technical strategy," Somanath said in a statement.