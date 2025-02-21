Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's convoy meets with accident, none injured

KOLKATA: Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's convoy met with an accident in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district but none were injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday near Dantanpur on Durgapur Expressway when Ganguly was travelling in a car and a speeding lorry overtook it, they said.

"In the sudden movement of the lorry, the driver of Ganguly's car had to apply a sudden brake which led to a collision with vehicles in his convoy following him," a police officer of West Bengal Police said.

"One vehicle even hit the car in which the former cricketer was travelling. Two vehicles in his convoy sustained minor damages," he said.

The former cricketer was travelling to attend a programme organised by Burdwan University, the officer said.

"He (Ganguly) attended the programme later on. It went smoothly," the policeman said.