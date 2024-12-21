Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala accorded state honour at Tejakhera

SIRSA: Former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala was accorded state honour at the Tejakhera farmhouse on Saturday. People also paid their last respects to former Haryana CM at the Tejakhera farmhouse. His last rites will be held today at 3 PM.

OP Chautala passed away on Friday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Earlier, the Haryana government declared a holiday for all schools in the state today following the demise of the INLD supremo.

The Directorate of School Education, Government of Haryana, issued a notice stating, "As per the fax message received from the Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, dated December 20, the state has decided to observe three days of mourning in view of the death of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, Ex-Chief Minister of Haryana, on December 20. The Haryana government has declared a public holiday in all state offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Accordingly, a holiday is declared in all schools of the state on December 21. All DEOs and DEEOs are requested to ensure compliance with the above orders."

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala arrived earlier today on Saturday at the Teja Khera farmhouse.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle."