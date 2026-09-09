Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta dies by suicide: Officials

Noida police and a relative residing nearby reached the spot soon after, following which a forensic team was called to collect evidence and the body was sent for postmortem examination. The family has not filed any complaint and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The one-page purported suicide note recovered from the flat did not hold anyone responsible and mentioned that Mehta was distressed by illness.

Family members said he had been suffering from hypertension, diabetes and other health problems, besides experiencing trembling in his right hand and leg, according to the official.

Mehta had studied at St Stephen's College, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics, where he pursued economics and related disciplines.