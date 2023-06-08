Begin typing your search...

Former chief secretary Rajiv Sinha to be appointed as Election Commissioner of Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose approved Rajiv Sinha's appointment after the state government proposed his name.

8 Jun 2023
KOLKATA: Former Chief Secretary of West Bengal Rajiva Sinha on Wednesday was appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose approved Rajiv Sinha's appointment after the state government proposed his name.

Sinha served as the state's chief secretary from September 2019 to September 2020. The upcoming panchayat election in Bengal that are due this year will be held under Rajiv Sinha's supervision.

The dates of the West Bengal panchayat elections have not yet been announced.

