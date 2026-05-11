'Forces' promoting appeasement politics over national self-respect still active in India: PM Modi

GUJARAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some "forces" in the country continue to prioritise appeasement politics over national self-respect, noting a similar mindset was witnessed during opposition to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a gathering here in Gujarat, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad had made immense efforts to rebuild the Somnath temple, but faced opposition from then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
No power in the world can make India bow down or force it to yield to pressure, asserted PM Modi, who was here to attend the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, marking 75 years of the inauguration of the restored Somnath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.
He said May 11 is also important as India conducted nuclear tests on this date (in 1998).
"There are countless examples across the world where foreign invaders destroyed sites linked to a nation's identity. Whenever people got an opportunity, they restored their heritage and upheld their dignity," PM Modi said in his address.
"Yet, in our country, politics was played even over issues linked to national self-respect, and the Somnath Temple stands as a prime example," he added.
The prime minister said "forces" promoting appeasement politics were still active in the country.
"We witnessed this same phenomenon during the construction of the Ram Temple and the manner in which it was opposed. We must remain vigilant against such a mindset and leave this kind of parochial politics behind us," he said.
"We must move forward by embracing both development and heritage in tandem. The neglect of our cultural centres has, in fact, served as an impediment to our progress," the PM added.
Earlier, PM Modi performed 'Maha Pooja' and other rituals at the Somnath Temple as part of the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav