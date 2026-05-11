'Forces' promoting appeasement politics over national self-respect still active in India: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering here in Gujarat, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad had made immense efforts to rebuild the Somnath temple, but faced opposition from then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

No power in the world can make India bow down or force it to yield to pressure, asserted PM Modi, who was here to attend the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, marking 75 years of the inauguration of the restored Somnath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

He said May 11 is also important as India conducted nuclear tests on this date (in 1998).