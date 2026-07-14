Fodder scam: SC refuses to interfere with HC order granting bail to Lalu Yadav

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale asked the high court to expedite the hearing on the pending appeals in the matter and decide them preferably within six months.

The top court was hearing CBI's plea challenging a July 2019 order of the high court.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order...," the bench said.

The CBI had challenged the high court order, saying it had "erroneously" suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court and released the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief on bail in one of the fodder scam cases.