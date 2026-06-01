Focussing on holding June 21 NEET-UG retest in pen-paper mode, NTA tells parl panel: Sources

The meeting was held by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports to discuss the pros and cons of the pen and paper testing system versus computer-based testing (CBT) used in examinations in the country.

Top NTA officials, including its director general Abhishek Singh, who also attended the meeting, are learnt to have told the panel that it intends to hold the NEET exam in CBT format from 2027, but it is currently focused on holding the re-test in pen and paper format.

The NTA earlier informed the Supreme Court that NEET-UG will transition to the CBT format in 2027 to enhance examination security. The recommendation to transition to a computer-based test was made by a high-level expert committee.