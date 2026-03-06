Focus on jobs, skills not bigger families: Manickam Tagore criticises Andhra government's population policy

In a post on X, Tagore questioned the policy's rationale, stressing that the priority for governments today should be building a skilled workforce capable of adapting to a rapidly changing global economy driven by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics and automation.

Referring to the draft policy, Tagore said that while the Andhra Pradesh government has proposed financial incentives to encourage larger families, the move raises serious concerns about policy direction at a time when countries across the world are preparing for a future where many traditional jobs may disappear due to technological advancements.

"The Andhra Pradesh government led by N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a draft population policy offering ₹25,000 for a third child and other incentives for larger families. This raises a serious and troubling question. At a time when Artificial Intelligence, robotics and automation are rapidly transforming the global economy, countries are preparing for a future where many traditional jobs may disappear. The real challenge before governments today is to create skilled citizens who can survive and thrive in this new economy," Tagore wrote on 'X'.

He argued that India already has the world's largest population and is expected to remain among the most populous countries for decades. According to him, the country's real challenge is not population size but the lack of quality education, skills, employment and opportunities for millions of young people entering the workforce every year.