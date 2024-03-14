Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|14 March 2024 6:31 AM GMT
FM Sitharaman in Guwahati to address Viksit Bharat dialogue at IIT
Nirmala Sitharaman

GUWAHATI: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, reached Guwahati on Thursday to take part in an event at IIT-Guwahati under the Viksit Bharat program.

She was received at the Guwahati airport by state Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, and the two held a small meeting there.

The Union Finance Minister then headed to IIT-Guwahati to attend the campus dialogue.

She will return to the national Capital in the evening, a state government official said.

IANS

