FM announces Rs 2 lakh crore package for jobs, skilling

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and announced a Rs 2 lakh crore package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for the youth.

"Turning attention to the full year and beyond, in this Budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class. I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore," Sitharaman said.

The package targeted at youth has come amid mounting pressure on the government for creating more jobs. While official data has shown employment generation in the country, anecdotal evidence suggests they are not enough for a country where nearly 1 crore youth join the workforce every year.

This is the first Budget of the newly-elected Narendra Modi government 3.0 and Sitharaman's seventh successive Budget presentation

Sitharaman said that the Budget 2024-25 envisages sustained efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all.

These areas include agriculture, employment, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy, innovation and R&D and next-generation reforms.