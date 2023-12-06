Flood & drought-hit states deprived of funds: Kharge in RS

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his concern over the flood and drought situations in few states, adding that Karnataka is grappling with one of the severest droughts ever.



A strategic staggering 223 out of the 226 talukas in the state have been adversely affected by these drought conditions, he added.

Of these, while 96 talukas are experiencing severe consequences, the remaining 27 talukas face moderate effects.

In many cases, the damage to crops ranges from 40 per cent to 90 per cent.

Total estimated loss due to crop damage in the state of Karnataka is expected to be Rs 35162.05 crore. Compounding the severity of the situation Karnataka is confronting a new challenge, he added.

To tie over the challenge, the state government has sought assistance amounting Rs 18,171 crore from the national disaster response fund. This financial support is crucial for providing input subsidy relief and implementing other immediate drought relief measures, he added.

Kharge said that due to a deficit rainfall, water in various reservoirs is also at alarming low levels.

The water storage is at its lowest in the last five years.

Going forward, the state will also see a shortage of drinking water for cattle and people.

The Government has taken several decisions to help farmers suffering from crop damage, he informed the House.

Addressing the chairman, he said, "Not just drought, but the flood situation is also serious in southern parts of the country, including Chennai in Tamilnadu and Kerala. Despite the requests of chief ministers of the affected states, the Centre does not seem to budge.