Five more held for mob violence after Bengal girl's rape, murder; total 35 arrested

The five were arrested during overnight raids conducted in areas under the Baruipur Police district jurisdiction, he said, adding efforts are underway to apprehend other accused.

"We have arrested five more accused, taking the total number of arrests in the mob violence cases to 35. Raids are underway, and more arrests are likely.

"We are examining the role of each individual involved, whether direct or indirect," a senior officer of the Baruipur Police district told PTI.

Two separate cases have been registered, one relating to the lynching of a youth suspected by locals of being involved in the crime, and another over the attack on police personnel and damage to public property during the unrest.