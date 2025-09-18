Five missing after landslide demolishes half a dozen homes in Uttarakhand

GOPESHWAR: Five people are missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain flattened their houses in Nandanagar, which is already reeling from land subsidence, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early Thursday.

The landslide destroyed half a dozen houses in Kuntri ward of Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat, the district disaster management centre said.

Seven people were inside the houses when the landslide struck and two of them were rescued alive. The remaining five are missing, it said.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams, along with a medical team and three ambulances, have been rushed to the spot, it said.

In Nandnagar's Dhurma village, a flood in the Mokh river destroyed six houses.

Land subsidence hit parts of Nandanagar in August, with cracks appearing in the walls of many houses. Their residents were shifted to safe locations.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Sad news of damage to nearby homes due to heavy rainfall in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district has been received. Teams from the local administration, @uksdrf, and police immediately reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"I am in constant touch with the administration and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for everyone's safety," he said.

The landslide comes two days after heavy rain and cloudbursts in Dehradun and nearby areas breached several roads, washed away bridges and damaged houses, killing 13 people and leaving 16 missing.