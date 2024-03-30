Five luminaries to be conferred Bharat Ratna today

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will confer Bharat Ratna to five eminent personalities on Saturday, including two former Prime Ministers. The honour to BJP veteran L. K. Advani will be conferred at his residence.

Of the five personalities to be given the highest Indian civilian honour this year, except for former Deputy Prime Minister L. K. Advani, former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and P. V. Narasimha Rao, eminent agricultural scientist and architect of Green Revolution M.S. Swaminathan, and former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur, will be awarded posthumously.

The President's Secretariat said that the Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place this Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony.