Five killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) on Friday, Vaishali reported three deaths and Nawada and Jamui one each.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

Choudhary appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, it added.