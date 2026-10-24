Five killed in fire at road construction site in Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the incident occurred at Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal, where workers transport diesel in drums to refuel vehicles as the site is around 100 km away.

The workers may not have taken adequate precautions while filling the truck's tank, and a spark could have triggered the fire, he said.

“It was not a blast. I would call it an accidental fire. Five deaths is what we have been able to confirm so far,” Bardar told PTI, adding that the incident occurred at around 8.30 am.