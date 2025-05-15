Five killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Five passengers, including two children, were killed when a private bus caught fire in the Mohanlalganj area here early Thursday, police said.

They said the incident occurred around 5 am on Kisan Path, a major roadway on the outskirts of Lucknow.

According to sources, the bus was carrying 80 passengers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mohanlalganj) Rajneesh Verma said the bus was en route to Delhi from Begusarai in Bihar when it suddenly caught fire.

"Initial investigation suggests that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the bus' gearbox," Verma told PTI.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire started. It spread rapidly and five passengers -- two women, two children and a man -- died as they were unable to get out in time. Several other passengers sustained injuries and have been taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Lakkhi Devi (55), Soni Mahto (26), Devraj (3), Sakshi (2) and Madhusudan (21).

According to eyewitnesses, the bus did not come to a halt immediately after the fire broke out. The flames were visible from almost a kilometre away.

Firefighters reached the spot promptly and managed to control the blaze within half an hour. The bus was gutted with only its metal frame remaining.

Police found that the emergency exit of the bus did not open, trapping passengers sitting in the rear section.

According to authorities, a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.