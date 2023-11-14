Begin typing your search...

Five HC judges shifted, 2 to Madras High Court

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court and Telangana High Court’s Justice M Sudheer Kumar were transferred to the Madras High Court.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-14 01:00:50.0  )
NEW DELHI: Five judges were transferred to various High Courts on Monday, which included two for Madras High Court.

Justice Shekhar B Saraf of the Calcutta High Court has been sent to the Allahabad HC and Justice Bibek Chaudhary of the Calcutta HC to the Patna High Court.

Justice C Sumalatha was sent from Telangana HC to the Karnataka High Court.

judgesjudges transferHigh CourtsHigh Court judgeMadras High CourtAllahabad High CourtTelangana High CourtCalcutta High CourtKarnataka High Court
DTNEXT Bureau

