Five HC judges shifted, 2 to Madras High Court

NEW DELHI: Five judges were transferred to various High Courts on Monday, which included two for Madras High Court.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court and Telangana High Court’s Justice M Sudheer Kumar were transferred to the Madras High Court.

Justice Shekhar B Saraf of the Calcutta High Court has been sent to the Allahabad HC and Justice Bibek Chaudhary of the Calcutta HC to the Patna High Court.

Justice C Sumalatha was sent from Telangana HC to the Karnataka High Court.