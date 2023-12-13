Fitch: Modi govt likely to retain power in ’24

NEW DELHI: India will likely see policy continuity as the incumbent administration is “most likely” to retain power in the general elections due in April-May, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

The magnitude of the victory could influence the ambitiousness of the administration’s reform agenda, it said. “We believe it most likely that incumbent administrations will retain power in India (BBB-/stable) and Bangladesh (BB-/negative), during their general elections,” Fitch said.