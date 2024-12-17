Fishermen issue, ferry service figure in Modi-Dissanayake talks

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday expressed willingness to resolve the fishermen issue, "which has become a plague for both countries", even as both the countries resolved to conclude a defence cooperation pact soon and decided to ramp up energy ties.

The decisions were taken during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting Sri Lankan President.

Prime Minister Modi said both sides decided to emphasise investment-led growth and connectivity for the India-Sri Lanka economic partnership, and it was decided that physical, digital and energy connectivity will be key pillars of the cooperation.

Work will be done to establish electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines, Modi said, adding India will supply liquefied natural gas to the island nation's power plants.

The prime minister also announced that a ferry service will be started between Rameshwaram and Talaimanar to boost connectivity between the two nations.

The vexed fishermen issue also figured in the talks.

"We discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we must proceed with a humanitarian approach to this matter," Modi said.

"We also want to find a durable and sustainable solution to the fishermen's issue that has become a plague for both our countries. Bottom trawling systems are being adopted by the fishermen in that area and that needs to be put an end to because that will spell doom to this industry," Dissanayake said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed the decision and also urged the Sri Lankan President to consider the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the return of their seized boats.

"Such a gesture will infuse confidence in these deliberations and mark a constructive step towards fostering stronger ties and a harmonious future between our two nations," Stalin said on 'X'.