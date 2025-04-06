Fishermen deserve humane approach, Tamils 13-A: Modi

COLOMBO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for resolving the vexed fishermen issue between the two countries with a “humane approach,” while Dissanayake, in response, sought the PM’s intervention in implementing the ban on fishing by bottom trawlers, citing their environmental damage.

In his remarks, the PM said, “We discussed issues related to fishermen’s livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter. We also emphasised on the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats.”

Referring to the Tamil issue, the prime minister hoped that the Sri Lankan government will “fully implement” the Constitution of the country. “We talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake appraised me of his inclusive approach,” Modi said.

Separately, the prime minister met a group of Tamil leaders from northern and eastern provinces of Sri Lanka.

Following the meeting, Modi, in a social media post, said that he reiterated India’s “unwavering commitment” to a “life of equality, dignity and justice” for the Tamil community within a united Sri Lanka.

“We hope that the Sri Lankan government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of Sri Lanka, and conducting provincial council elections,” he said.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th Amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.