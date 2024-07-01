First case in Himachal under new criminal law registered in Mandi district

SHIMLA: The first case in Himachal Pradesh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS), which has replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered in the Dhanotu police station in Mandi district, police said on Monday.

The case was registered at 1.58 am under Section 126(2) (Wrongful restraint), 115(2) (causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the BNS 2023 at Dhanotu police station, stated a press release issued from the office of the Himachal Director General of Police (DGP).

Furthermore, four more cases were registered in Himachal Pradesh under new criminal laws in Dhalli, Hamirpur Sadar, Amb and Nurpur police stations.

According to the police, investigation in these cases are underway according to the provisions of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023.

So far, a total of five cases have been registered across the state under the new criminal laws that came into effect in the country from July 1.