Begin typing your search...

First C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF

Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction.

ByPTIPTI|25 Sep 2023 7:31 AM GMT
First C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF
X

India’s first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft lands in Vadodara on September 20, 2023. (X/@IAF_MCC)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

GHAZIABAD: The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force on Monday, boosting its logistics capabilities.

The induction ceremony took place at the Hindan Air Force Station here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari along with senior officials of the IAF as well as of Airbus attended the induction ceremony.

Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction.

First C-295 aircraftIAF
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X